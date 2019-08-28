Pom Pom Squad – “Cherry Blossom”

Next week, Pom Pom Squad are releasing a new EP, Ow. The Mia Berrin-led project has shared two songs from it already, “Honeysuckle” and “Heavy Heavy,” and today they’re sharing another one, “Cherry Blossom,” a low-key track that’s wistful and beautifully simple. Soccer Mommy-esque guitars wander and twinkle as Berrin builds out a narrative around a relationship that hits like a car crash. “I hope you’re happy with the choice you made,” she repeats.

In a statement, Berrin says that the track is “an exercise in saying the blunt thing…it’s probably the most personal song on the EP, and the one that’s taken on the greatest depth of meaning for me.”

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://pompomsquad.bandcamp.com/track/cherry-blossom" target="_blank">Cherry Blossom by Pom Pom Squad</a>

The Ow EP is out 9/6.