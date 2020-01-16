Pom Pom Squad released a pretty promising EP, Ow, last year, and they’re starting off 2020 with a cover of one of their favorite songs from 2019. (Ours too!) Project leader Mia Berrin has put together a cover of FKA Twigs’ “Cellophane,” from her excellent MAGDALENE.

It’s a big undertaking to imitate anything that FKA Twigs does — and no one can really match Tahliah Barnett’s vocals — but Pom Pom Squad do an admirable job, adding in heavy guitars and booming drums to transform the still song into a indie-rock scorcher.

Here’s Berrin on what it means to cover FKA Twigs:

I know I’m not alone in saying that ‘Cellophane’ was one of my absolute favorite songs of last year… I’ve been a fan of twigs since I was in high school and heard ‘Hide’ off of EP1. She was one of the first artists that made me seen as a woman of color occupying an alternative space, and I could immediately hear myself in the sweeping ebbs and flows of this song.

TOUR DATES:

02/26 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival w/ Rosie Tucker

03/13-22 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/04 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern w/ Disq

04/06 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House w/ Disq

04/07 Toronto, ON @ The Drake w/ Disq

04/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott w/ Disq

04/10 New York, NY @ Rough Trade w/ Disq

04/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle w/ Disq

04/12 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd w/ Disq