Soccer Mommy – “Indie Rokkers” (MGMT Cover)

Ever since she released the great sophomore album color theory earlier this year, Soccer Mommy has been doing everything in her power to keep things interesting during the pandemic. Her latest project is Soccer Mommy & Friends, a bi-weekly singles series where Sophie Allison and other artists interact with each other’s music, with net profits going to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund and National Bail Out. The series started last month, with Soccer Mommy and Jay Som covering each other. Now it’s grown to include relative veterans MGMT.

For her part of the collaboration, Soccer Mommy has covered the MGMT oldie “Indie Rokkers.” That song comes from MGMT’s debut EP Time To Pretend, originally released way back in 2005, when Sophie Allison was about eight years old. She’s turned it into a crisp, propulsive alt-pop song. In a press release, Soccer Mommy says, “I love MGMT, so it was hard to pick a song to cover. They have so many great ones. I ended up choosing ‘Indie Rokkers’ because I thought it would fit my voice and my style the best. I also just thought it’d be cool to do a deep cut, since a lot of people have already covered some of the bigger MGMT songs.” Check out her version below.

Meanwhile, MGMT leader Andrew VanWyngarden had remixed the Soccer Mommy single “circle the drain” under his Gentle Dom alias. He’s added a shuffling snare loop that reminds me of ’90s-vintage Back. In that same press release, VanWyngarden says, “V psyched to try out adding some additional seasoning to the already tasteful sounds of Soccer Mommy. With the proceeds going to great organizations like Oxfam COVID relief and The National Bailout fund, it made it even more spicy.” Here’s that remix:

The Soccer Mommy & Friends cover series will release a new songs every two weeks. They’ll be available here.