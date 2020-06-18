Watch Margaret Glaspy Cover Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into The Dark”

Margaret Glaspy released her new album Devotion back in March. And about a month ago, she shared a cover of the late Bill Withers’ “Hope She’ll Be Happier” and said that she’d spend her quarantine-fueled free time posting more covers of songs that inspired the writing process of Devotion.

Since then, we’ve gotten covers of Big Thief’s Capacity highlight “Mythological Beauty,” Ray LaMontagne’s “Shelter,”, and Sade’s “By Your Side.” They’ve all been on acoustic guitar, a return of sorts following the synthier and poppier Devotion.

Today, Glaspy has shared another acoustic cover, and it’s another pretty iconic song: “I Will Follow You Into The Dark,” the fatalistically romantic ballad from Death Cab For Cutie’s 2005 album Plans. Listen to Glaspy’s rendition below.