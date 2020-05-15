Watch Margaret Glaspy Cover Big Thief’s “Mythological Beauty” And Check Out Her Bookshelf

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has been known to cover a song or two; she recently performed “Summer’s End” in tribute to the late John Prine. And increasingly, Lenker’s own Big Thief catalog is becoming fodder for other musicians too.

“Not,” the combustible rock epic from last year’s Two Hands, is probably Big Thief’s closest thing to a standard so far, given that the National’s Matt Berninger and ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, aka Pluralone, have covered it in recent months. But today we get a prominent indie musician’s take on a different Big Thief song.

Margaret Glaspey went in a poppy, synthetic direction on her recent album Devotion. But like many quarantined musicians, she’s back to her guitar today for a run through “Mythological Beauty” from Big Thief’s 2017 album Capacity. In a YouTube caption, she writes, “I’ll be posting covers of songs that inspired me to make Devotion, starting today! This song inspired me very early on in the writing process and is one of my absolute favorites…”

It’s nice to be reminded of that song, and of Margaret Glaspy’s talent. Watch it below.

I see the Jeff Tweedy memoir on Glaspy’s bookshelf! I wonder if she enjoyed it as much as I did, and if any Wilco songs will work their way into this series. Also, if I’m properly understanding the rock on her ring finger, congrats to Glaspy on her engagement?