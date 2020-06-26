Megan Thee Stallion – “Girls In The Hood”

Megan Thee Stallion scored her first #1 song last month with “Savage,” in part thanks to a remix featuring a little-known recording artist named Beyoncé. The success of that single bumped the Houston rapper’s recent Suga EP up the charts, hitting a new peak at #7, and now Megan Thee Stallion is ready to capitalize on her recent success with a new single. She teased the release of a song called “Girls In The Hood” a couple days ago, and that song is officially here. As its name would suggest, it samples the Eazy-E/N.W.A. single “Boyz-n-the-Hood. Check it out below.