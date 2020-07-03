Christine And The Queens – “Eyes Of A Child”

Christine And The Queens have kept up a high profile during quarantine. Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier’s pop project put out a new EP right before the world went into total lockdown, and has spent the last few months promoting it through a string of socially distant performances. She’s also taken to Instagram Live regularly to do some of her own songs and some covers, including ones of Travis Scott and Neil Young.

Today, she’s releasing a new song called “Eyes Of A Child” that was written for the just-released second season of Hanna, the Amazon Prime Video show that’s based on the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan. (I recommend the movie! Haven’t seen the show.)

Karen O wrote the theme song for the show’s first season.

Check out the Christine And The Queens track below.