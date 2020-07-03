Stream Animal Collective’s New Bridge To Quiet EP

Animal Collective have released a new EP called Bridge To Quiet. They announced it yesterday in a newsletter where they also addressed some adjustments to the AnCo discography by changing the name of their 2003 album and the artwork for a 2006 EP citing racist stereotypes. The new Bridge To Quiet was put together during quarantine using some material they had made over the last year.

“During April and May, we took a look at some of our improvisations from 2019 and early 2020. We remixed them, collaged them, and built them into songs, finding our way to Bridge To Quiet,” they wrote in their newsletter. “We hope you enjoy it! It was a fun and cathartic process, which has actually pushed us to start a new project in the same fashion.”

The band’s last major release was 2018’s visual album Tangerine Reef, though they’ve put out quite a few odds and ends since then.

Listen to the Bridge To Quiet EP below.

<a href="http://anmlcollectve.bandcamp.com/album/bridge-to-quiet" target="_blank">Bridge to Quiet by Animal Collective</a>

Bridge To Quiet is out now via Domino.