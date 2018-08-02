Watch Animal Collective’s New Tangerine Reef Trailer

Later this month, Animal Collective are releasing a new audio-visual album called Tangerine Reef. The album is a collaboration between three AnCo members — Avey Tare, Deakin, and Geologist — and Coral Morphologic, a Miami-based duo that specializes in breeding and filming aquatic reefs.

We’ve already heard “Hair Cutter” from the music side of things, and today the crew is sharing a trailer that showcases the film portion of it, alongside some new music. You can watch the trailer, which is dubbed “A Short Trip Through Tangerine Reef,” below.

Tangerine Reef is out 8/17 via Domino.