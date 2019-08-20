Four years ago, Animal Collective released New Psycho Actives Vol. 1, a free digital split 12” featuring new solo songs from band members Avey Tare and Geologist. They released the project in time with 2015’s snowy spring equinox. Now, they’re rounding out the dog days of summer with side A of New Psycho Actives Vol.2. The song is 24 minutes and appropriately titled “Summer Blaze.”

This time, Avey Tare and Geologist worked together on both sides of New Psycho Actives Vol.2. “Wanted to get it out while there was still some summer left to enjoy,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting some sounds ready to play for you come Autumn. In the meantime, hope this hangs well in the humidity.”

The warped atmosphere on “Summer Blaze” switches between a slightly ominous breeze and a crowded, dizzying heat. Listen to it below.