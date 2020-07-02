Animal Collective Change Old Album Title And EP Artwork Citing Racial Insensitivity

Animal Collective are putting their entire discography on Bandcamp tonight to coincide with the site’s latest revenue share waiving day. They sent out a newsletter shortly before that happens addressing some imminent changes to their discography, as Pitchfork points out.

Their 2003 album, which was previously called Here Comes The Indian, will now be called Ark. “With utmost respect to Indigenous people we feel that having the word Indian in our record title sends the wrong message by objectifying the American Indian people which is not what we were intending with the music,” they wrote in the newsletter. From now on, they say they will be donating a portion of the royalties from the album to Seeding Sovereignty.

They’re also changing the artwork for their 2006 People EP. “There is no way to excuse using a ‘mammy’ on our artwork, and so we have decided to remove it,” the band wrote. “We understand now that using a racist stereotype at all causes more damage than an explanation can repair, and we apologize.” They also say they’ll donate a portion of the royalties from the EP to the Equal Justice Initiative.

They also addressed their 2017 Meeting Of The Waters EP, which features samples of the Tatuyo tribe in Brazil. When it was released as part of Record Store Day, they donated a portion of the proceeds to IDESAM. “As we were guests in their world, we feel it is only right to continue to show our gratitude,” they wrote. “Moving forward we will be donating a portion of our royalties from this record to Cultural Survival.”

In addition to all of this, Animal Collective also announced that they would be releasing a new EP tonight called Bridge To Quiet. All of their proceeds from Bandcamp sales tomorrow will go to Cultural Survival, the Equal Justice Initiative, Seeding Sovereignty, Southerners on New Ground (SONG), and the Okra Project, and the band are also making a $10,000 donation that will be split between those five groups.

