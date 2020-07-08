Bully – “Every Tradition”

Last month, Bully — the Nashville-based project led by Alicia Bognanno — announced a new album, SUGAREGG, the follow-up to 2018’s Losing. We’ve heard lead single “Where To Start” from it already. Today, we’re getting the album’s second single, “Every Tradition,” which is fuzzy and fierce and defiant, as Bognanno runs through every tradition she has no interest in upholding — having a kid, getting married, settling down. “If you’re gonna shame me/ Turn around, bite your tongue till it bleeds,” she sings. “Don’t need you to save me/ Something’s off, you’re wrong about the dream.”

Here’s what Bognanno said about the track:

‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullshit and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received. Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.

For the song’s music video, she teamed up once again with Alan Del Rio Ortiz, co-directing it remotely. Watch and listen below.

SUGAREGG is out 8/21 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.