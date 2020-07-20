Travis Scott Debuts Songs With Big Sean, Young Thug, & Chase B On .WAV Radio

It’s been just under two years since Travis Scott released the ascendant Astroworld, and he’s never really been away for long since. In just the past couple months, he’s teamed up with Chrsitine And The Queens, hit #1 with Kid Cudi, and collaborated with Rosalía. Last month, he guested on Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood.” And today, Scott previewed a whole lot more music to come.

On his .WAV Radio show, Scott and Chase B teased their new collaborative album Escapism. And the two brought some new music to drive the point home, playing a handful of new songs. They premiered “Zen” and “Lithuania,” two tracks with Big Sean. They also dropped “Cafeteria,” featuring Chase alongside Don Toliver. They played “Picky” with Nav and Wheezy, “Scrooge” with Swae Lee, and “The Parables” with YBN Cordae. There’s also “White Tee” with Young Thug, who appears on “MAYDAY” with Sheck Wes as well.

While there’s no official word on when or how Escapism will find its way into the world, you can hear the songs now. The whole show is available here on Apple Music, around the hour and a half mark.