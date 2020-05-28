Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

We’ve been seeing a lot of pop-superstar team-ups in recent weeks, but this latest one might be special. Rosalía, the young Catalan flamenco-pop mutant, has been launching an all-out assault on the American consciousness lately; it’s only been four months, after all, since she performed at the Grammys. Today, she’s got a new song with one of the biggest rap stars in the world.

Rosalía and Travis Scott have worked together before. Last year, Rosalía played at Scott’s Astroworld festival, and she showed up on a remix of Scott’s #1 hit “Highest In The Room.” Today, they share equal billing on the new single “TKN,” but it’s more a case of Scott coming into Rosalía’s world than Rosalía going into Scott’s. It’s Rosalía’s follow-up to the recent single “Dolerme,” and it’s Scott’s first new song since his Kid Cudi collab “The Scotts,” which debuted at #1.

“TKN” is a warped, hazy piece of rhythmic pop music, with a fleet-footed reggaeton beat and a gracefully flirty Rosalía vocal. Scott raps a verse, but he also sings the hook, in Spanish, with Rosalía. It’s a short song, but it leaves an impact. The video, directed by past Rosalía collaborators CANADA and presumably shot before quarantine, is both strange and visually rich. Kids run through streets and do martial dance choreography. They mob Scott and Rosalía, and they all go feral on a giant donut.

In a translated-from-Spanish press-release statement, Rosalía says:

Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song. I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope “TKN” gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love <3.

Watch it below.

“TKN” is up now on the streaming services.