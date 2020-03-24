Rosalía – “Dolerme”

We have become accustomed to getting an elaborate music video with every new Rosalía single, but today’s arrives with a static lyric video featuring a painting. This pandemic has truly altered every aspect of our lives!

“Dolerme,” the new Rosalía song out now, is also one of the more conventional-sounding pop songs in her catalog, a midtempo ballad with prominent acoustic guitar strums in that Top 40 radio mold. Rosalía sings from hindsight about a dysfunctional romance: about bending over backwards to see things her ex’s way, about her concerns for whoever he dates next, about driving as fast as she can to see if she crashes. The title translates to “Hurt Me.”

In a Twitter note accompanying the release, Rosalía writes that she’s quarantined along with the rest of the world and she hopes “Dolerme” can make people’s experience in isolation a little bit better. See if it brightens your day by listening below.