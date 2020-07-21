Madeline Kenney – “Picture Of You”

Next week, Madeline Kenney is releasing her third album, Sucker’s Lunch. It’s her second one in a row that was produced with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner (and, this time, her bandmate Andy Stack), and we talked to Wasner about what it was like to work with Kenney in our recent interview with her.

Today, we’re getting the album’s third single, following “Sucker” and “Double Hearted.” It’s called “Picture Of You” and it’s sweeping and cinematic, filled with glimmering synths and building momentum. “I showed a picture of you to my mom and she cried,” Kenney sings on it. “Growing up is so hard/ I don’t know why but we still fight.”

“I had this brief moment where I was looking at someone I love and I realized that I could never truly know everything they had been through, or understand their whole life and experiences from their perspective, even if by loving them I felt like I was getting so close to that kind of understanding,” Kenney said in a statement. “It broke my heart in a way. I wish I could know and hold everything for a person but I can’t, and at the same time I wish I could do that for the past versions of myself. Maybe that’s more attainable.”

Watch a video for it below.

Sucker’s Lunch is out 7/31 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.