Hoops – “Glad You Stayed”

Vibed-out Indiana indie rockers Hoops returned from a brief hiatus last fall with “They Say” and announced their sophomore album Halo last month with new single “Fall Back.” Now they’re sharing a third track from the LP called “Glad You Stayed.”

Despite the relatively bright and effervescent sound, “Glad You Stayed” is a heavy track, emotionally speaking. It’s addressed to a friend of the band’s who survived a suicide attempt. “It was the first time I had experienced something like that,” said Hoops’ Keagan Beresford. “It brought a whirlwind of conflicting emotions, but more than anything I was just happy they survived.”

Listen below.

Halo is out 10/2 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.