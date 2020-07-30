Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”

British R&B singer Jorja Smith has shared a new song called “By Any Means.” It serves as the lead single off of Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise project, a compilation of protest songs to bring awareness to social justice issues, with a portion of the proceeds going to fund organizations that support victims of police brutality and hate crimes. “I take pride in the things that we’ve done/ Side by side in the revolution,” Smith sings on the track. “Won’t stay silent for things that I love.” Listen below.