Harry Styles Has His First #1 Song With “Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles has scored his first #1 Hot 100 hit with “Watermelon Sugar,” off his sophomore album Fine Line, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in December. “Watermelon Sugar” jumped from #7 to the top spot, besting Styles’ previous peak on the chart, “Sign Of The Times,” which debuted at #4 in 2017. Another single from Fine Line, “Adore You,” peaked at #6 in the spring.

Styles and his camp gave a concerted push to “Watermelon Sugar” over the last couple weeks, releasing cassette and vinyl singles of it and lowering the price of the track to $0.69 cents on digital retailers. There was also a behind-the-scenes video for the song and a “lost tour” visual clip that were released over the last few days.

He becomes the second One Direction member to have a #1 following the band’s indefinite hiatus. Zayn’s 2016 single “Pillowtalk” spent a week in the top spot. One Direction themselves never had a #1 single, though they had six Top 10 hits, with a #2 peak for “Best Song Ever” in 2013.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, previous #1 Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” dropped to #8, while Billie Eilish’s newest single “my future” debuted at #6. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” is still at #2, Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” is at #3, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is at #4, and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” is at #5.

Over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Taylor Swift’s folklore spends a second week at #1, earning 135,000 equivalent album units, down 84% from its opening week. Styles’ Fine Line jumped from the #10 spot to #17 with 36,000 equivalent album units.