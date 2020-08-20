H.C. McEntire – “River’s Jaw”

Back in June, H.C. McEntire announced her sophomore outing, Eno Axis, the followup to 2018’s LIONHEART. The album is the result of a prolonged stretch in which McEntire dug back into a sense of home, following a long stint on the road as part of Angel Olsen’s band. So far, we’ve heard two singles from it: “Time, On Fire” and “Final Bow.” (Eno Axis also includes the cover of “Houses Of The Holy” that McEntire released last year.) The whole album is out tomorrow, but before then McEntire has shared one more preview of it.

McEntire’s latest is called “River’s Jaw.” While both “Time, On Fire” and “Final Bow” had their meditativeness to them, “River’s Jaw” has a different atmosphere. Built on swampy instrumentation, it’s an altogether moodier and slightly foreboding counterpoint to what we’ve heard from Eno Axis thus far.

The song also comes with a video directed by Jared Hogan. Check it out below.

Eno Axis is out 8/21 via Merge Records.