In May of last year, FKA twigs played her first live shows since 2016. She’d already been a stunning live presence, using her background as a dancer to put on wild visual feasts in her live shows. But those 2019 shows added a whole new element: Swords. She was dancing with swords. And today, we get to see the end result of that. In her new video for “sad day,” a song from her great 2019 album MAGDALENE, twigs does for swords what the “Cellophane” video did for pole dancing.

FKA twigs has always made incredible music videos, and “sad day” ranks right up there with her best. For this clip, twigs worked with the director Hiro Murai, one of the best music-video directors to emerge in the last decade. Murai has mostly moved on from music videos in recent years. Instead, he’s directed episodes of Atlanta and Barry, two of the best shows on TV, as well as Donald Glover’s Amazon short film Guava Island and the forthcoming apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven. The “sad day” video is Murai’s first clip since he made the instantly iconic “This Is America” with Donald Glover in 2018.

I don’t want to give away much of the “sad day” video, which starts out in a dingy takeout spot and transforms into a surreal dream-logic head trip. But you should know that twigs only made this video after spending three years studying martial arts at the Shaolin Wushu Center, and you can tell. A dancer named Teake, who twigs discovered via social media, co-stars. This is an absolutely incredible music video, and you should watch it right now. It’s below.

MAGDALENE is out now on Young Turks. The “sad day” video debuted last night during the FX show Cake.