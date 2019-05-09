FKA Twigs Brings Pole Dance, Sword Dance, & New Music To First Show In Years

FKA Twigs returned a couple weeks ago with her first new song in three years, “Cellophane,” and a new album is expected later this year. This month, she’s performing for the first time since 2016, and over the last couple of nights she had shows at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles. (Shows in New York, Berlin, and London will take place over the next few weeks.)

A new live show is, of course, a production for Twigs, and her new set-up has a pole, a sword dance, lots of amazing costumes, and some new music. Most of that unreleased music hasn’t made its way online yet, though there is some video via Reddit of a new one, possibly titled “A Woman’s Work.” Twigs also performed “Cellophane” live for the first time at the show.

Check out some videos from it below.