Dead Heat – “Know More Pain”

The city of Oxnard, California has a long and proud history of hardcore punk. Since the early ’80s, Oxnard has been cranking out fast, snotty, exciting music. If you care about hardcore, the big compilation that you need to know about today is the massive new fundraiser Shut It Down: Benefit For The Movement For Black Lives. That one is an event. But there’s another big Bandcamp compilation out today, and this one features a ton of new music from a bunch of different generations of Oxnard bands.

The new comp Nardcore For Life features an absolutely baffling 36 tracks, and I’m pretty sure all of them are new. The collection includes songs from scene OGs like Ill Repute, Dr. Know, False Confession, and Stalag 13, as well as present-day big dogs like Downpresser, Minus, and Slowbleed. For me, though, the big draw is a new joint from Oxnard thrashers Dead Heat.

Dead Heat’s contribution is called “Know More Pain,” and it’s the first thing that they’ve released since their great 2019 full-length debut Certain Death. It’s a fast, feral neckbreaker of a song with some real out-of-control divebomb shredding, and you can check it out below.

<a href="http://indecisionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/nardcore-for-life" target="_blank">Nardcore For Life by Dead Heat</a>

While you’re here, you might as well stream the whole Nardcore For Life comp:

<a href="http://indecisionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/nardcore-for-life" target="_blank">Nardcore For Life by Indecision Records</a>

Nardcore For Life is out now on Indecision Records.