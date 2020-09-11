Watch Angel Olsen Cover George Harrison’s “Beware Of Darkness”

Angel Olsen has stayed quite busy during this largely locked-down year. She’s been promoting the release of Whole New Mess, the companion to last year’s All Mirrors — starting with an extensive cover story at this very website. But she’s also been finding ways to perform online, including a series of livestreamed gigs and publishing homespun covers of artists like Roxy Music and Tori Amos to Instagram.
She’s back with another one of those today, a sparse and intimate take on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass track “Beware Of Darkness.” The performance takes a minute to get going, and it ends with Olsen talking to her cat. Here’s her caption:
Beware of Darkness by George Harrison 9/11/2020
The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit
Words are good too:
“Watch out now, take care
Beware of falling swingers
Dropping all around you
The pain that often mingles
In your fingertips
Beware of darkness
Watch out now, take care
Beware of the thoughts that linger
Winding up inside your head
The hopelessness around you
In the dead of night
Beware of sadness
It can hit you
It can hurt you
Make you sore and what is more
That is not what you are here for
Watch out now, take care
Beware of soft shoe shufflers
Dancing down the sidewalks
As each unconscious sufferer
Wanders aimlessly
Beware of Maya
Watch out now, take care
Beware of greedy leaders
They take you where you should not go
While Weeping Atlas Cedars
They just want to grow, grow and grow
Beware of darkness”
Watch below.