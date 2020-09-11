Watch Angel Olsen Cover George Harrison’s “Beware Of Darkness”

Angel Olsen has stayed quite busy during this largely locked-down year. She’s been promoting the release of Whole New Mess, the companion to last year’s All Mirrors — starting with an extensive cover story at this very website. But she’s also been finding ways to perform online, including a series of livestreamed gigs and publishing homespun covers of artists like Roxy Music and Tori Amos to Instagram.

She’s back with another one of those today, a sparse and intimate take on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass track “Beware Of Darkness.” The performance takes a minute to get going, and it ends with Olsen talking to her cat. Here’s her caption:

Beware of Darkness by George Harrison 9/11/2020 The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit Words are good too: “Watch out now, take care

Beware of falling swingers

Dropping all around you

The pain that often mingles

In your fingertips

Beware of darkness

Watch out now, take care

Beware of the thoughts that linger

Winding up inside your head

The hopelessness around you

In the dead of night

Beware of sadness

It can hit you

It can hurt you

Make you sore and what is more

That is not what you are here for

Watch out now, take care

Beware of soft shoe shufflers

Dancing down the sidewalks

As each unconscious sufferer

Wanders aimlessly

Beware of Maya

Watch out now, take care

Beware of greedy leaders

They take you where you should not go

While Weeping Atlas Cedars

They just want to grow, grow and grow

Beware of darkness”

Watch below.