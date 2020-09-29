Jim-E Stack – “Jeanie” (Feat. Bon Iver)

Over the last couple months, producer Jim-E Stack has been sharing some stray tracks — “Note To Self” featuring Empress Of and “Sweet Summer Sweat” featuring Dijon — and today he’s announced a whole new album called Ephemera, which will be out at the end of October. It also includes “Good Enough,” his collab with Ant Clemons that came out last year, and team-ups with Kacy Hill, Octavian, Bearface, and, last but certainly not least, Bon Iver.

Jim-E Stack has been in the Bon Iver orbit this year, racking up credits on his 2020 singles “PDLIF” and “AUATC,” and now Bon Iver has repaid the favor. “Jeanie” certainly sounds like it came out of the Justin Vernon extended universe, with Vernon’s manipulated vocals front-and-center over a driving and gooey beat.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Note To Self” (Feat. Empress Of)

02 “Jeanie” (Feat. Bon Iver”

03 “Sweet Summer Sweat” (Feat. Dijon)

04 “Be Long 2″

05 “Lost Man” (Feat. Octavian)

06 “One Shot” (Feat. Bearface)

07 “Good Enough” (Feat. Ant Clemons)

08 “Can We” (Feat. Kacy Hill)

Ephemera is out 10/30 via AWAL.