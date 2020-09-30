Jónsi is dropping his first solo album in a decade this Friday. It’s called Shiver, and it finds the Sigur Rós singer working with PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook, transferring his gorgeous alien vocals into the context of sleek, futuristic pop music. It’s a hell of a record, as exemplified by early singles “Exhale,” “Swill,” and “Cannibal.”

That last one was a collaboration with Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, Jónsi’s forebear in ethereal post-rock splendor. He’s got another duet lined up today, this time with Robyn, who also recently lent her voice to the SG Lewis and Channel Tres collab “Impact.” Her track with Jónsi, “Salt Licorice,” is a ballroom house banger billed as an ode to “Scandinavian pain.” The hook: “Why can’t you just be OK?”

In a press release, Robyn shared this statement:

“Salt Licorice” is such a cute and perfect pop song. It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!

Come get your salt licorice:

Shiver is out 10/2 on KRUNK. Pre-order it here.