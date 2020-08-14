Jónsi – “Cannibal” (Feat. Elizabeth Fraser)

In a couple months, Sigur Rós leader Jónsi is releasing a new album called Shiver, his first solo album since he released Go a decade ago. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Swill” and the A. G. Cook-produced “Exhale,” and today he’s sharing a third, “Cannibal,” which features a rare appearance from Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

“When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that,” Jónsi said in a statement. “I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then.”

The song is accompanied by another video directed by Giovanni Ribisi, who also did the “Exhale” video. Check it out below.

Shiver is out 10/2 via Krunk.