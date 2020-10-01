Time To Watch Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die” Video

Billie Eilish released her Bond theme “No Time To Die” way back in February, hot on the heels of her historic Grammy sweep. Beyond production work from Eilish and her brother Finneas, the track features orchestration by No Time To Die composers Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley and guitar from Smiths legend Johnny Marr, Zimmer’s longtime collaborator.

Since the song came out, the world’s gone haywire (even more so than normal) due to coronavirus, which pushed back the release of the movie (directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, we should point out). But it’s supposed to be coming out in November, so the campaign has begun anew. Today that includes Eilish’s “No Time To Die” video, directed by Daniel Kleinman. Also, Eilish and Finneas will join Daniel Craig for James Bond Day on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this coming Monday, 10/5.

Watch the “No Time To Die” video below.

No Time To Die hits theaters 11/12 in the UK and 11/20 in the US.