Roosevelt – “Feels Right”

Marius Lauber, the German producer known as Roosevelt, just announced a new album called Polydans. It won’t be out until February, which is four and a half months from now and feels like an eternity given how much might or might not change between now and then. He’s calling it a love letter to dance music, and today we get to hear our second excerpt following this past summer’s “Echoes.”

In a press release, Roosevelt says “Feels Right” is about the “feeling of stoic empowerment. When I wrote the song, it began with an ESG-influenced funk loop, which even in its rawest form had something very euphoric and playful. It’s definitely one of the songs on the album that came together really easily — one of these where the song dictates which direction to go rather than you overthinking it for weeks.”

Listen below and find out if it does, in fact, feel right.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Easy Way Out”

02 “Strangers”

03 “Feels Right”

04 “Closer To My Heart”

05 “Montjuic”

06 “Forget”

07 “See You Again”

08 “Lovers”

09 “Echoes”

10 “Sign”

Polydans is out 2/26 on City Slang/Greco-Roman. Pre-order it here.