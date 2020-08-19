Roosevelt – “Echoes”

A couple months back, German dance producer Roosevelt, real name Marius Lauber, returned with a new single, “Sign,” his first material since the 2018 full-length Young Romance. Today, he’s sharing another new track, “Echoes,” a strobe-lit and expansive cut that locks into an insistent groove and periodically explodes into bright colors. Lauber had a bunch to say about the track:

I often see the recording process as an experiment as to how much of a band sound I can create on my own. It still really excites me to produce something that sounds larger than my little recording studio, so even when I could hire musicians to come in and play parts, to me there’s something magic about doing it all by myself with my sometimes mediocre skills on some of the instruments I record. ‘Echoes’ is a good example, as I wanted to create a really rich and lush production, a ‘disco orchestra’ kind of sound, with lots of layers of sound.

Something I did on Echoes, which I haven’t done for quite a long time, was to have a musical and lyrical resolution as a second part of the track, that works as a reply to the beginning. While the first half is about being worried about never being able to forget a person that was important to you, the second half is about coming to terms with the fact that you’ve made these memories, knowing you can always slip into your memory to dive back into those feelings you once had. It builds into a very nostalgic and euphoric moment and turns dealing with the past into something positive and ecstatic.