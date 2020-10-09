Jack White Replaces Morgan Wallen As This Week’s SNL Musical Guest

The young country superstar Morgan Wallen was all set to make his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend alongside host Bill Burr, but he was dropped from the show after flouting COVID-19 safety protocols during a wild visit to the University of Alabama that found him partying completely mask-free. That left SNL scrambling for a replacement at the last minute, but it looks like they’ve found one.

A press release from NBC reveals that Jack White will be filling in for Wallen as this Saturday’s musical guest. It’ll be White’s third appearance on SNL as a solo artist and fourth overall when you factor in the White Stripes’ 2002 visit to Studio 8H. Apparently the host for that Stripes appearance was John McCain (LOL) and they started a phenomenal “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground,” which I’ve embedded below because holy shit. The second song that night was “We’re Going To Be Friends,” which was also very worth your time and is also in the footage below.

White may end up performing some Stripes classics this week as well, seeing as he’ll be there to promote The White Stripes’ Greatest Hits, out 12/4 on Third Man. Dare we dream that Meg White shows up to reunite the band on live TV? To quote the bard Paul Westerberg, if you will dare, I will dare.

White’s episode of Saturday Night Live airs this Saturday, 10/10, at 11:30PM ET.