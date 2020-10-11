Watch Jack White Fill In On SNL With An Eddie Van Halen Guitar

CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jack White was Saturday Night Live’s last-minute replacement for country musician Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the show following a wild mask-free visit to Alabama. It was his fourth appearance on SNL, after two solo performances and one with the White Stripes in 2002.

He brought along a White Stripes track to the show, “Ball And Biscuit,” interpolated with Blind Willie Johnson’s “Jesus Is Coming Soon,” which was written about the 1918 flu pandemic. He also incorporated a bit of his Beyoncé collab “Don’t Hurt Yourself.” He then did the title track off his 2014 solo album Lazaretto. During the latter, he used an Eddie Van Halen-designed guitar, which he wrote about on Instagram:

i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again
eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir.

Watch his performances below.

