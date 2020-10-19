Glass Beach – “1015”

The synth/punk/emo Band To Watch Glass Beach have been sharing a smattering of one-off tracks lately, including the rejected Bill & Ted anthem “Running” and a strange reworking of their debut album’s opening track to celebrate hitting 1 million Spotify streams.

A couple months back, they also contributed a new one called “1015” to a Bandcamp-only compilation called Pandemic Artist Relief 2, but we missed that one, and maybe you did too? Fortunately, Glass Beach have now uploaded “1015” to the rest of the DSPs, complete with new artwork featuring the sick coyote from the lyrics. “1015” is at turns poppy, quirky, hard-hitting, and inventive, and as usual, it could be mistaken for no one else. “She lost her mind in a sub-prime home,” goes J. McClendon’s refrain. “Left her heart in a Kodachrome.”

“1015” is out now on Run For Cover.