Stranded – “Cherry Fortune”

Last week, the Atlanta-based musician Stranded announced a new EP, Post Meridian. While Stranded’s old EPs were more electronic-oriented, Post Meridian promised more of a fusion: Still working with dance structures, but also bringing in more rock-oriented influences, from post-punk to classic 4AD albums. At the time, he shared the EP’s title track, which had some pretty deep early DFA vibes, and today he’s already back with another.

The latest preview of Post Meridian is called “Cherry Fortune.” This one finds Stranded delving further into those ’80s alternative touchstones. Gloomy yet infectious, “Cherry Fortune” has all kinds of early ’80s calling cards, particularly in its bass and guitar arrangements. Altogether, it’s sort of reminiscent of the wintrier sides of Echo & The Bunnymen.

Check it out below.

The Post Meridian EP is out 12/4 via Homage.