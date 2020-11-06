Benee – “Happen To Me”

The young New Zealand pop singer Benee blew up earlier this year on the strength of “Supalonely,” a Gus Dapperton duet that became a hit on TikTok. Since then, she’s joined beabadoobee in the ranks of the young indie-ish bedroom-pop types whose success has entirely been a result of TikTok popularity. Next week, Benee will release her debut album Hey u x. Today, she’s shared its opening track.

Benee has already shared a couple of big collaborations — “Night Garden” with Kenny Beats and Bakar, “Plain” with Lily Allen and Flo Milli. Those songs are on the album, and so is Benee’s as-yet-unreleased Grimes collab. But on “Happen To Me,” the first song on Hey u x, Benee is on her own.

“Happen To Me” is a warm, forlorn song with some hazy energy to it. Benee sings about isolation and uncertainty over an acoustic-guitar loop and a shuffling breakbeat. It’s pretty good! Listen below.

Hey u x is out 11/13 on Republic. Pre-order it here.