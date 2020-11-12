Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel (Terrace Martin Remix)” (Feat. Robert Glasper)

“Ferris Wheel”? More like Terrace wheel! The LA hip-hop/jazz maestro Terrace Martin has remixed “Ferris Wheel,” the lead single from Sylvan Esso’s recent Free Love. Martin has transformed the duo’s earthy synth-pop track into a woozy head trip with a crisp backbeat. There’s also luxuriant piano from Robert Glasper and some wild sax blaring by Martin at the end. The result almost sounds like a Kaytranada production, and it rules.

“We are so honored to be remixed by Terrace Martin, who we are gigantic fans of,” Sylvan Esso write in a press release. “The surprise addition of Robert Glasper was an absolute joy.” Hard agree on all that. Hear Martin’s “Ferris Wheel” remix below.

Sylvan Esso’s virtual concert series Live From The Satellite continues with its second and third installments on 11/17 and 12/1. Tickets are available here. Below, check out footage from the first show in which the band merges a cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” with their own “Numb.”