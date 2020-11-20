Estoy Listo – “Can’t Go Back” (Feat. Bartees Strange)

New Music November 20, 2020 11:42 AM By Peter Helman

Although he’s performed in a handful of Los Angeles projects over the past decade, Estoy Listo is Michael Paul Escañuelas first-ever solo project, with some help from his longtime collaborator Gabriel Rodriguez. And now, with an assist from the genre-blurring DC musician Bartees Strange, who we recently named an Artist To Watch and one of the best new artists of 2020 and whose debut album Live Forever we recently named Album Of The Week, they’re sharing Estoy Listo’s first single. Recorded and produced entirely at home during quarantine, “Can’t Go Back” is a longing ballad that slowly unfurls from its spare synth-pop beginnings into expansive indie-rock majesty. Listen below.

