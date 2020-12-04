30 Memorable Music Tweets From 2020

In an extremely online era, this was a particularly online year. The whole pandemic thing forced us to do most, if not all, of our socializing through our screens. We Zoomed, we FaceTimed, we Slacked, and we tweeted. For better or for worse, musicians tweeted a lot. And for better or for worse, we ranked those tweets.

Below are the best, the worst, and the most memorable music tweets of the year, defined here as tweets by musicians, the tweets that will reverberate through the annals of Twitter history for generations to come. OK, not really. But still, they’re pretty funny tweets. And in this economy and this political climate, what more can you really ask for?

30. Ringo Starr wins an election

(This claim is disputed)

https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/1323417059733196800?lang=en

29. Kesha sings about Macaulay Culkin

https://twitter.com/KeshaRose/status/1250846785079214084

28-25. Louis The Child is sorry for defending Hitler

My eyes are bleeding from reading this pic.twitter.com/dEBU7jt5VA — Nick (@actualriddimdad) May 5, 2020

Louis the Child stands for love, inclusion, health, and making the best of the present moment. In no way do we support any form of hate past or present. We’re sorry for any pain we’ve caused and will always learn from our mistakes — here for now (@LouisTheChild) May 6, 2020

24. Jonny Greenwood respects my culture

שנה טובה ומתוקה Wishing you a sweeter 5781 pic.twitter.com/neo8oS1ake — Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) September 18, 2020

23-21. Sky Ferreira and Vanessa Carlton plan a wedding (for Chris Farren)

19. Eric Slick, Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Robin Pecknold, Natalie Prass, Kevin Morby, Caroline Rose, David Bazan, and Ryley Walker imagine

18. Tom Morello bodies Scott

17. Grimes names a child

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1257836061520101377

16-14. Cher saves and sings to the world’s loneliest elephant

AHHH

KAAVAN’S TRAVELING CRATE

& HOME WHEN HE GETS TO CAMBODIA. ITS LIKE A DOG CRATE. A VERY HUGE DOG CRATE. IN BEGINNING IT WILL MAKE HIM FEEL-SAFE & COMFORTABLE . CANT WAIT TO SING TO HIM ON WAY TO CAMBODIA.I HAVE TWO SONGS pic.twitter.com/SwQCO55veo — Cher (@cher) October 29, 2020

I know, I screwed up…How many Elephant’s Lives have you saved Lately ⁉️ps I’m Dyslexic — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2020

13-12. Dionne Warwick sees your weird sex playlists

Something to consider. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2020

11. Charlie Puth is hungies/horny for peaches

I always forget that peaches exist but mannnn every time I eat one it’s such an experience….. Love it when drips down all over my face what a treat — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 5, 2020