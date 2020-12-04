30 Memorable Music Tweets From 2020
In an extremely online era, this was a particularly online year. The whole pandemic thing forced us to do most, if not all, of our socializing through our screens. We Zoomed, we FaceTimed, we Slacked, and we tweeted. For better or for worse, musicians tweeted a lot. And for better or for worse, we ranked those tweets.
Below are the best, the worst, and the most memorable music tweets of the year, defined here as tweets by musicians, the tweets that will reverberate through the annals of Twitter history for generations to come. OK, not really. But still, they’re pretty funny tweets. And in this economy and this political climate, what more can you really ask for?
30. Ringo Starr wins an election
(This claim is disputed)
https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/1323417059733196800?lang=en
29. Kesha sings about Macaulay Culkin
https://twitter.com/KeshaRose/status/1250846785079214084
28-25. Louis The Child is sorry for defending Hitler
24. Jonny Greenwood respects my culture
23-21. Sky Ferreira and Vanessa Carlton plan a wedding (for Chris Farren)
19. Eric Slick, Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Robin Pecknold, Natalie Prass, Kevin Morby, Caroline Rose, David Bazan, and Ryley Walker imagine
18. Tom Morello bodies Scott
17. Grimes names a child
https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1257836061520101377