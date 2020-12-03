Billie Eilish – “Something” (The Beatles Cover)

New Music December 3, 2020 11:53 PM By James Rettig

Billie Eilish – “Something” (The Beatles Cover)

New Music December 3, 2020 11:53 PM By James Rettig

Billie Eilish likes the Beatles, as do a great many people, and she’s expressed that admiration by covering some of their songs over the past year. Last December, she played “I Will” during a segment of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. In February, she sang “Yesterday” at the Oscars awards ceremony during their In Memoriam segment. And now she’s covered the band’s Abbey Road track “Something” during a new live session for SiriusXM.

In an episode of her Apple Music show earlier this year, she talked about “Something” and its importance to her:

I remember listening to this song when I was in love, or whatever, and yeah. This song really, once again, got me. I don’t know. I think that it’s such a well-put song. think the lyrics say something that I barely hear, and I feel like lots of people are saying something similar, but I feel like only The Beatles could say exactly this. It’s such a thing that we feel, it’s such a human feeling. So this is ‘Something’ by The Beatles. Also, everybody knows that The Beatles were the main, probably, pool of music that we listened to growing up. This is one out of basically all of their songs that I loved and adored growing up, but this one really stuck with me.

Hear her rendition of “Something” below.

James Rettig Staff

