Watch HAIM Cover Cat Stevens’ “Hard Headed Woman”

News December 6, 2020 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Watch HAIM Cover Cat Stevens’ “Hard Headed Woman”

News December 6, 2020 10:42 AM By James Rettig

HAIM participated in a livestream Cat Stevens tribute show yesterday that also featured performances by Feist, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney, Sad13, and others. The sister trio, who released one of our best albums of 2020, covered the Tea For The Tillerman track “Hard Headed Woman.” Danielle Haim performed most of the track, with Este and Alana contributing backup vocals. Check out their cover below.

During the rest of the livestream, Feist reused her Stevens cover from a few weeks ago, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney did “But I Might Die Tonight,” Sad13 covered “Trouble,” and Sen Morimoto covered “Tea For The Tillerman.” Check some of those out here:

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    22 hours ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media