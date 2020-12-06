Watch HAIM Cover Cat Stevens’ “Hard Headed Woman”

HAIM participated in a livestream Cat Stevens tribute show yesterday that also featured performances by Feist, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney, Sad13, and others. The sister trio, who released one of our best albums of 2020, covered the Tea For The Tillerman track “Hard Headed Woman.” Danielle Haim performed most of the track, with Este and Alana contributing backup vocals. Check out their cover below.

During the rest of the livestream, Feist reused her Stevens cover from a few weeks ago, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney did “But I Might Die Tonight,” Sad13 covered “Trouble,” and Sen Morimoto covered “Tea For The Tillerman.” Check some of those out here: