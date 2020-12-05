Watch Feist, Haim, & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney Play Cat Stevens Tribute Show

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of his classic 1970 albums Tea For The Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon, Yusuf/Cat Stevens is hosting an event called CatSong Festival, a livestreamed virtual tribute concert features performances from Feist, Haim, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Matt Sweeney, and more.

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” Yusuf/Stevens says in a statement. “There’s no better honor for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

The lineup of over 40 artists covering his songs also includes Sad13, Dave Matthews, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, Jack Johnson, Andy Allo, James Morrison, Imelda May, Ron Sexsmith, and more. Watch the stream below starting at 3PM ET.