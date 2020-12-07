Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Post Malone To Headline Osheaga Summer 2021

At this point, in the depths of the pandemic, it’s hard to picture full-scale music festivals happening again. But at least a few promoters are banking on the idea that we’ll be gathering by the thousands in fields and parks again by late summer 2021. Festivals like Outside Lands, Riot Fest, and Aftershock have already announced lineups for 2021, and now Montreal’s Osheaga Festival says that it’s coming back at the end of July.

The organizers of Osheaga haven’t announced the full lineup, but they’ve said that the festival will happen on the weekend that runs 7/30 to 8/1 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. And they’ve unveiled this year’s slate of headliners: Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone. (Foo Fighters were one of the headliners announced for the obviously-cancelled 2020 version of Osheaga. They were going to share those duties with Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. Remember when Lizzo was being announced as a festival headliner? That feels like a million years ago.)

There is, of course, a good chance that Osheaga 2021 won’t happen, or that it won’t happen without pandemic restrictions. In their press release, the organizers say, “Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!” I hope they’re right.