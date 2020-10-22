Aftershock Festival 2021 Lineup

It’s been a minute since we’ve posted a festival lineup! But with Bonnaroo 2021 rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, it seems all the big promoters are betting that next fall will be safe. And now Aftershock Festival, set to take place October 7-10 in Sacramento, has officially unveiled its 2021 lineup.

Metallica and the reunited My Chemical Romance, both of whom were originally supposed to play Aftershock this year, are headlining. Metallica will play two unique sets, one on Friday and one on Sunday. And an added fourth night, Thursday, 10/7, will be headlined by Limp Bizkit.

Other artists on the lineup include Rancid, Mastodon, Machine Gun Kelly, the Offspring, Rise Against, Gojira, Suicidal Tendencies, and Yelawolf. Passes are on sale now at aftershockfestival.com, with single day general admission starting at $119.50 and three-day passes at $329.50 plus fees.

“We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica,” Rancid enthuse in a statement. “We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”