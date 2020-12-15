Ric Wilson – “Trunk Music”

The last we heard from Ric Wilson was back in June. The country was in the thick of protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and Wilson was one of several artists who provided an anthem for the moment in “Fight Like Ida B And Marsha P.” A few months before that, he released They Call Me Disco, a collaborative EP with Terrace Martin. Today, he’s back with some more new music.

This time around, Wilson’s returned with a single called “Trunk Music.” “I wrote this song two years ago and shot this video one year ago,​” Wilson said in a statement. “​When I heard this beat my cousin made, it reminded me of seeing Grand Prix on southside blocks as a shorty and hearing the loud music coming from sound systems. Just like those boomin trunks, we are rebellious, we are loud, and we don’t need to be understood​.”

Wilson originally debuted the track last year at the Pitchfork Music Festival with a high school marching band, which makes sense — the studio version finds Wilson rapping over a punchy horn arrangement. Check it out below.