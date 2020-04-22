Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin – “Chicago Bae” (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

Disco-rapper Ric Wilson, who came up in the same Chicago scene that birthed stars like Chance The Rapper and Noname, is teaming up with jazz-rap producer extraordinaire Terrace Martin for the collaborative EP They Call Me Disco. “The disco-inspired funk never stops,” says Wilson. “Me and Terrace wanted to make something people can move to and free themselves. When I toured with Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, the band started calling me ‘disco’ on the bus, so that’s where the name came from. If you’ve ever met me you know two stepping is my favorite thing to do.”

Today, the duo are sharing the ebullient track “Chicago Bae,” which also brings veteran hook-crooner BJ The Chicago Kid into the fold. While Terrace Martin produced the entire EP, this song was co-produced by Ted Chung and J-Trx. “This record is a beautiful reminder the disco never stops,” Martin adds. “Keep smiling, keep dancing, and keep loving.” Listen to “Chicago Bae” and check out They Call Me Disco’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Breakin Rules” (Feat. Corbin Dallas)

02 “Don’t Kill The Wave”

03 “Chicago Bae” (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

04 “Move Like This”

05 “Before You” Let Go (Feat. Malaya)

06 “Beyond Me” (Feat. Kiéla Adira)

They Call Me Disco is out 5/8 via Free Disco/Sounds Of Crenshaw/EMPIRE. Pre-order it here.