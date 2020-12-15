The Weeknd Joins Dionne Warwick & Chance The Rapper’s Song To Fight Food Insecurity

Two much younger artists recently roasted by Warwick for their stage names have signed on to do a song with her. One of them is Chance The Rapper, to whom Warwick famously posed the query, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Today Chance went on Windy City LIVE to announce he and Warwick are releasing a new collaborative song to fight food insecurity. The Weeknd, who was also the subject of a Warwick ribbing, will be on the song too. (“Why?” Warwick inquired regarding Abel Tesfaye’s stage name. “It’s not even spelled correctly?”)

Per TMZ, Warwick’s son Dionne Damon Elliott is writing the track, which will be called “Nothing Is Impossible” and will benefit Hunger Not Impossible. Dionne The Singer initially announced Chance and the Weeknd’s involvement — where else? — on her Twitter account.

I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next? (I edited this video myself 😊) pic.twitter.com/k3KUOdfkMb — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 14, 2020

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

“Holy” by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind. 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 6, 2020