News December 15, 2020 9:32 PM By Chris DeVille

The Weeknd Joins Dionne Warwick & Chance The Rapper’s Song To Fight Food Insecurity

News December 15, 2020 9:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Dionne Warwick has been the main character on Twitter lately thanks to kooky tweets about Billie Eilish and the PS5. This has led to a resurgence in attention for Warwick, manifesting in such forms as her own SNL sketch. It has also led to a new superstar charity single.

Two much younger artists recently roasted by Warwick for their stage names have signed on to do a song with her. One of them is Chance The Rapper, to whom Warwick famously posed the query, “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Today Chance went on Windy City LIVE to announce he and Warwick are releasing a new collaborative song to fight food insecurity. The Weeknd, who was also the subject of a Warwick ribbing, will be on the song too. (“Why?” Warwick inquired regarding Abel Tesfaye’s stage name. “It’s not even spelled correctly?”)

Per TMZ, Warwick’s son Dionne Damon Elliott is writing the track, which will be called “Nothing Is Impossible” and will benefit Hunger Not Impossible. Dionne The Singer initially announced Chance and the Weeknd’s involvement — where else? — on her Twitter account.

