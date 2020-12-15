Dionne Warwick Learns That Billie Eilish Is “Very Spooky,” Not Named William Eyelash

In recent months, more and more people have been noticing that octogenarian pop legend Dionne Warwick has become very funny on Twitter. This has led to some strange new career moments. Warwick’s Twitter work made it onto Wesley Morris’ New York Times list of 2020’s best performances. After roasting Chance The Rapper and the Weeknd‘s choice of stage names, Warwick is apparently now working on a collaboration with Chance and the Weeknd. This past weekend, Saturday Night Live ran a sketch about Warwick hosting a talk show.

With all this in mind, it’s probably a bit when Warwick tweets about Billie Eilish but refers to her as “William Eyelash.” It’s still funny, though! There’s what Warwick had to say about Eilish last night:

I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

She is singing like it is Halloween. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 15, 2020

If this all turns out to be a bid to get Eilish on Warwick’s Weeknd/Chance The Rapper collaboration, then you know what? Fair enough. Let the 2021 version of “That’s What Friends Are For” happen.