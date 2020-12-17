Annakarina – “You Weren’t Ready”

Last month, the long-dormant Pittsburgh screamo band Annakarina returned from a long hiatus with “We Are Passing,” their first new song in five years. Bandleader Chloe June has put together a new group that features members of bands like Shin Guard, Coma Regalia, Short Fictions, and Scratchy Blanket. On “We Are Passing,” she sang about the trauma of coming out as trans. Today, Annakarina have come out with another new song, and it’s just as heavy and powerful.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Annakarina have just come out with a new two-song EP called Always Moving Forward. Alongside “We Are Passing,” the EP includes a stunning, overwhelming seven-minute song called “You Weren’t Ready.” The song is about showing up to a hospital and trying to support someone who’s just heard that someone they love has died.

The song swells and crests again and again, bringing a sort of orchestral grandeur to feelings of grief and loss and fear. June sings about the moment of arriving at the hospital and watching someone’s life fall apart. By the time the song ends, she’s screaming, “I’m scared you’ll die young” again and again. It’s a true gut-puncher. Listen below.

<a href="https://annakarina.bandcamp.com/album/always-moving-forward">Always Moving Forward by Annakarina</a>

The Always Moving Forward EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.