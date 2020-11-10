Annakarina – “We Are Passing”

New Music November 10, 2020 11:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Annakarina – “We Are Passing”

New Music November 10, 2020 11:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Annakarina – “We Are Passing”

Pittsburgh screamo band Annakarina have been inactive since 2015, but they’re back this week with the first single from a new EP. The reconstituted band finds driving force Chloe June backed by members of Short Fictions, Shin Guard, Scratchy Blanket, and Coma Regalia, with spoken word by Halsey Hyer. To introduce their Always Moving Forward EP, they’ve shared “We Are Passing,” a nearly six-minute bombardment built around the refrain, “I feel rested/ There’s no more ghosts.” As the song builds to its cathartic conclusion, Chloe June repeatedly shouts, “I’ll beat this!”

Her statement on the track:

Annakarina has been my project since the beginning and it died because of someone else’s bad behavior when I still had better songs to write. People have been telling me for years to restart this band and I’m ready to reclaim this space again. “We Are Passing” is a really personal song. It’s about trans feelings: what it feels like to be closeted, what it feels like to be scared of coming out, and the feeling of finally coming out.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    AC/DC – “Realize”

    7 mins ago

    Watch Sturgill Simpson Play Bluegrass, Talk John Prine & Coronavirus On Colbert

    35 mins ago

    Alec Baillie, Of Leftöver Crack & Choking Victim, Has Died

    38 mins ago

    Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

    43 mins ago

    Everybody Everybody (But One) Dance Now: The Diva Erasure Of Martha Wash Revisited

    54 mins ago

    more from New Music