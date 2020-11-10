Annakarina – “We Are Passing”

Pittsburgh screamo band Annakarina have been inactive since 2015, but they’re back this week with the first single from a new EP. The reconstituted band finds driving force Chloe June backed by members of Short Fictions, Shin Guard, Scratchy Blanket, and Coma Regalia, with spoken word by Halsey Hyer. To introduce their Always Moving Forward EP, they’ve shared “We Are Passing,” a nearly six-minute bombardment built around the refrain, “I feel rested/ There’s no more ghosts.” As the song builds to its cathartic conclusion, Chloe June repeatedly shouts, “I’ll beat this!”

Her statement on the track:

Annakarina has been my project since the beginning and it died because of someone else’s bad behavior when I still had better songs to write. People have been telling me for years to restart this band and I’m ready to reclaim this space again. “We Are Passing” is a really personal song. It’s about trans feelings: what it feels like to be closeted, what it feels like to be scared of coming out, and the feeling of finally coming out.

Listen below.