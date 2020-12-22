We’ve Got A File On You: Ice-T

Ice-T is in jail — kind of. “I’m incarcerated right now,” the 62-year-old actor and musician says with a wide grin when he pops up into my Zoom room, with a custom background that makes it look like he’s in a grody jail cell. “This is the background I put up to signify being on quarantine.” In reality, when we spoke last week he was in the midst of a marathon of interviews scheduled during a day off from shooting Law And Order: SVU, which he’s starred on for over two decades straight. His press schedule was so jam-packed that, three-quarters into our conversation, he briefly vanished after his laptop died because he forgot to plug it in earlier.

Obviously, Ice-T is always on his grind; regularly acting on a network TV show for more than two decades is proof enough of that. But even if Ice wasn’t an SVU regular, his career would be undeniably impressive. Born Tracy Marrow in 1958, he’s made hit records in the rock and rap arenas, collaborated with an array of legends across genre, and has one of the most perfect Twitter accounts in existence. His long-running metal band Body Count is up for a Grammy this year for their latest album, Carnivore. He’s also one of the nicest people I’ve ever interviewed, and even though we could’ve talked for hours longer than the time allotted, in that time he shared plentiful insight and informative anecdotes as we traipsed through the myriad benchmarks of his storied career.

Breakin’ (1984)

ICE-T: There was a club in Los Angeles called The Radio. It was one of the early hip-hop clubs that was done in the underground scene, with white kids that were getting into hip-hop. We had Madonna show up there, Adam Ant, Malcolm McLaren — it was a very cool crowd. These producers walked in there and saw the breakdancers and rappers and said, “We’re gonna make a movie.” So they literally used everybody that was in there — Shaba Doo, Boogaloo Shrimp. I happened to be the guy onstage that was the MC in the real club, so I got cast in the movie. I’m called “Featured Rap Talker” in the movie. [Laughs] They didn’t even know what rap was. They put me into wardrobe, and it was more flamboyant than how we were really livin’. They didn’t want to keep it raw, they wanted a little more colorful. It was my introduction to film.

STEREOGUM: You’ve said in the past that you weren’t happy with your performance in Breakin’ or the sequel.

ICE-T: Well, I don’t think I was a good actor yet. I was starting out, and I was young. There’s very few actors who are gonna look back at their first performance and say, “Wow, I was right in there.” It’s called payin’ your dues. You’re growing and learning as an artist. I watched Breakin’ 2, me out there singin’ for the Miracles, and it was kinda corny. [Laughs] At the time, it was cool though. A lot of people try to ask me, “Oh man, I saw you in Breakin’,” and I say, “Before you say anything, I want to see a picture of what you looked like when your mother took you to see that movie. You had the same parachute pants, so shut up.” [Laughs]

“Colors” (1988)

ICE-T: At that time, I was underground. I was selling a nice amount of records, but not nationally. I’d already transferred from being on the streets and making money illegally to making record money, so I was done with my previous stuff. I had an album out already on Warner Bros. called Rhyme Pays, and a song called “Squeeze The Trigger.” Warner Bros. were doing the soundtrack to Colors, so they said, “We’d like to use ‘Squeeze The Trigger.'” Somebody told me, “You can ask them to see the movie if they want to use your record.” I was gonna give them my record regardless, but I wanted to flex a little bit, so they let me go see the movie.

I saw what it was about, and I said afterwards, “You got a title song?” “Yeah, Rick James did it.” Now, rest in peace Rick James, but there was a song on the soundtrack’s B-side called “Colors” by Rick James. It’s awful. [Sings] “Look at all these colors!” I’m like, “No, Rick, I got this.” So I went into the studio with my producer at the time, Afrika Islam, and we recorded the title song. Coming from LA, knowing the gang world, I laid down that song. It got an MTV Award and we broke nationally. That record told the world that there was a guy named Ice-T, and to this day I still close my show with “Colors.”

“Superfly 1990” With Curtis Mayfield (1990)

ICE-T: All of Ice-T’s early music used the bedrock of blaxploitation films. Paid Da Cost To Be Tha Boss, Black Ceasar. They knew that I lived in that element, so they say, “We’re gonna do ‘Superfly 1990,’ and Curtis Mayfield wants you to be involved.” I was just honored. Hey, you can like them, but don’t mean they gotta like you, you, know what I’m sayin’? I can be a fan of you, but you don’t gotta be a fan of me. To have the mutual appreciation blew me away. Right when I was getting ready to do the song, he had his accident. Some lights fell on him. I was unable to actually work with him, so all I could do is just lay the track. Unfortunately, I never actually got to work with the man. But it was planned that I was gonna. It just didn’t happen.

LL Cool J Beef (1988-1990)

ICE-T: I was coming out of LA, and the key to hip-hop is that you have to win your area. When you’re a rapper, first you rep your neighborhood, then you rep your city. Most rappers are reppin’. Jay-Z is Marcy Projects. LL at the time was already saying he was the greatest rapper alive. Well, how am I gonna come out of the West Coast and allow that to happen? I gotta say, “I don’t think so.” I’m trying to get my name out there! So you attack the GOAT, the big guy. We went back and forth, it never got aggressive or violent.

Hip-hop is music and a sport. A lot of great battles in hip-hop came from one person talking about the other one, because that’s the culture. “My DJ’s better than yours, my graffiti’s better than yours, our MCs are better than yours.” And if you listen to most early rap, it’s every rapper saying, “I’m the best.” The battle is part of us. Now, having the battle translate to violence? That was never supposed to happen.

So me and L went back and forth, and then we agreed not to talk to each other, because Afrika Bambaataa stepped in. The Zulu Nation said, “Y’all can’t fight if you’re gonna be in the same organization.” It was nothing serious, just a little rap jousting. Now me and him are friends, it’s water under the bridge. He battled Kool Moe Dee — a lot of people battled LL Cool J, because he was so good.

New Jack City (1991)

ICE-T: That was my first role acting. I wasn’t acting in Breakin’ — I was singing a song or something. [New Jack City] just happened because there were a lack of Black actors at the time. Wesley Snipes had only done Major League and some theater, and they wanted a really hip, urban Scarface. So they looked over and said, “Well, Ice is a gangsta rapper but he’s also kinda conscious. He’s sold millions of records. It could work.” Chris Rock, he’s this young street comedian. So they had to pick from other lanes to bring us together in this movie. Judd Nelson’s been in a few movies too. All of us were new jacks.

When they asked me to do the movie, I was really excited, but then I found out I had to play the police. I was like, “I got an album called Original Gangsta! What do you want me to do?” They wanted me to wear dreads, and I was like, “I got a perm, what the fuck!” I was really distraught over making that movie, but I knew it was an opportunity. I used to go get my hair done at this spot, and the girls in there said, “Ice, you guys always complain about opportunities, and now you have an opportunity. If you don’t take that opportunity, you’re a real-life sucker. This is a chance. We already know you ain’t the police! Fuck it, go for it!”

I did the movie, and it was a huge success. I always tell people that I made $23,000 — I worked for scale and the movie made $87 million. Welcome to Hollywood. It got me through the door, and it got me more and more films.

“Midnight” (1991)

STEREOGUM: You sampled Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin on this song. Tell me about that track and your love of rock music.

ICE-T: I’ve always liked rock music. My mother died when I was in third grade, my father died when I was in seventh grade, and I was shipped to live in Los Angeles with my aunt. I had a cousin who thought he was Jimi Hendrix, even though he couldn’t play any instrument. His name was Earl. He’d tie scarves around his knees and play air guitar. He kept the radio locked to KMET and KLOS, which were the two LA radio stations that played metal and rock. So I was force-fed rock. I know everybody from ELO to J. Geils Band to Edgar Winter to Boston to Iron Maiden to Traffic to — I could do classic rock with the best of ’em. Blue Oyster Cult.

I started to get into the heavier stuff, and I liked Black Sabbath. I was probably the only kid in my high school to know about these records. I always tell people, “You may not know reggae, but if you work at a restaurant and they play reggae music all day, eventually you’re gonna pick out your favorite songs from the playlist.” That’s how music is. If you listen to it enough, you’ll be like, “I like this one.” So when I got the chance to make my first album, I used the hook from “War Pigs” on “Rhyme Pays.” I’d always put guitar hits on top of the records, and I always knew that metal worked with hardcore rap. So by the time we got to “Midnight,” we just laid “When The Levee Breaks” — which had been used already by Beastie Boys — and Black Sabbath on top of it, and I told my stories. And it worked, and I perform that in concert.

Body Count’s “Cop Killer” (1992)

STEREOGUM: How do you think this song would be received if you released it today?

ICE-T: I wouldn’t release that song today, because right now people take shit too literally, and I wouldn’t want nobody to go out there and kill no cops. People are too active right now, so it would look like I was trying to trigger people to go kill somebody. When I did it, there were no protests. That record was at least two years before Rodney King. So I was just kind of predicting.

The story of “Cop Killer” starts with the song “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads. I go in the rehearsal hall and I’m singing [sings chorus of “Psycho Killer”]. My drummer, Beatmaster V — rest in peace — he said, “We need a cop killer.” And I said, “Why?” And he said, “The cops did this and that, and if somebody started taking off on these cops, maybe they’d calm the fuck down.” My brain went off and I said, “What if somebody snapped based on police brutality and went after them?”

So I created this character, and little did I know this guy would become a hero. They were attacking me saying the song was about killing cops. The song wasn’t, “Lets go cop killin’,” or, “You should go cop killin'” — it’s a song about a character. And it’s a protest record. “Cop killer/ It’s better you than me/ Cop killer/ Fuck police brutality.” That’s what the song is about. I think that record only needs to be made once. It’s done. If someone else did it, it’d be like, “Ice did that.” Certain things only need to be done once.

Making “Disorder” With Slayer For The Judgment Night Soundtrack (1993)

ICE-T: I got a call saying they were gonna do a mashup album connecting hip-hop people with metal. I’d always hated the term “rap-rock” because Body Count is rock. Even though on my last album I did “Colors” and “Six In The Morning” to metal, rap is funky — it’s different than rock. So I was like, “I got a rock band, how are we gonna do this?” And they said, “The metal bands picked who they wanted to work with, and Slayer wanted to work with you.” I was like, “Oh, hell yeah.” Slayer were one of my metal idols. I heard a lot of the early stuff. It was an honor.

I went to the studio, [Rick Rubin] was in there, [Tom Araya], [Kerry King]. We sung it side-by-side, it was amazing. Slayer doesn’t do duets with people, so it was dope. It was crazy, because the night we were there, we were watching TV and there were these racist kids on there with Slayer shirts. Kerry thought it was so funny that they were working with Ice-T now. “Get a load of this track!” Because they’re not racist at all. Later, on [Body Count’s 2017 album Bloodlust], we covered “Raining Blood.”